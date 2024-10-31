Whelan Financial Acquires 175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,820. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $658.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.