Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 4,785,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,049,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.