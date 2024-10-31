FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $10.86 on Thursday, reaching $134.44. 2,442,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,099. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

