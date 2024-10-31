Aragon One Day Volume Tops $9,000.90 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00015317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $462.84 million and $9,000.90 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

