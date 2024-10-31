NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $80.50. 6,968,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,701,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

