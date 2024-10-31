Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 359,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %

LBRDA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,705. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,611,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

