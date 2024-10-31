Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 2,376,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,374. The company has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

