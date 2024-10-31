Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Drops By 7.4%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 185,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
