Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Drops By 7.4%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 185,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,138.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

