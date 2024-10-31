Fetch.ai Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $182.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00035510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,533,897 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

