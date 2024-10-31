ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.86 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

ITT stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. 647,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

