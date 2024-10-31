Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Decreases By 9.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $13.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.