DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 723,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.