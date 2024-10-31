DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 723,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 353,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

