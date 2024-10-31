Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 55,310.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 2,439,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,859. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 878.90%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

