Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.63 and last traded at C$46.63, with a volume of 4135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.60.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

