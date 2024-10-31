Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,006. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

