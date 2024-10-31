Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

DAY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of Dayforce stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $169,117 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,485,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

