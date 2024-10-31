Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 11,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Saturday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

