Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 15.29 and last traded at 15.29. Approximately 3,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.16.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.49.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

