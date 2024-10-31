Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,624,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 6,386,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,061.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at C$1.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
