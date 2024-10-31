Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,624,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 6,386,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,061.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at C$1.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.