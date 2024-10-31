Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.010 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.09. 675,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,189. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.