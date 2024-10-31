Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 2,909,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,056.27. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

