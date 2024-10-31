Agent Information Software (AIFS) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Agent Information Software to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software Competitors 798 4265 5749 125 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Agent Information Software’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agent Information Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agent Information Software pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 40.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Agent Information Software Competitors -149.16% -1,892.29% -8.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million $200,000.00 26.00 Agent Information Software Competitors $5.90 billion $8.07 million 1.09

Agent Information Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software. Agent Information Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Agent Information Software competitors beat Agent Information Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.