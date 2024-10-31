AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $205.74 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12,243.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 287,721 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $205,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 133,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 20,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $755.86. 655,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,301. The stock has a market cap of $323.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.63 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

