Zentry (ZENT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.67 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $95.60 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01763129 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,755,303.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

