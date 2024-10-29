Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,028 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 2,589,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,808,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $51,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 556,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

