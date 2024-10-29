Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declines By 42.1%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.0334 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

