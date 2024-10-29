Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 51687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $981.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
