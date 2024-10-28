STM Group (LON:STM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.49 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 72580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

STM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.72.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Articles

