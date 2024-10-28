Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Decreases By 46.6%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

UTWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,823. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

