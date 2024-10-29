Barclays Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $285.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $255.21. 30,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,760. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $194.40 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

