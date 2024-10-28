State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 26,829 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

