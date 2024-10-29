Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.85. The company had a trading volume of 89,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average is $247.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

