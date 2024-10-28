State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 438 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.39 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

