Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $214,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $750.95. 687,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $399.41 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $323.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

