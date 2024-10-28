Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,278 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,761,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,502,773. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,067,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

