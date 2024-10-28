Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $511.85 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $511.85 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.48 or 0.03620716 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00037062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,745,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,045,840 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

