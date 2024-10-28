Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on J. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $141.20. 458,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

