BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.19. 393,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,526. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58.

