Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VB traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.13. The stock had a trading volume of 186,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $242.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
