West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 196.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 189,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 204.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $82.51 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

