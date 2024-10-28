West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 196.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 189,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 204.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $82.51 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
