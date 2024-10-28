New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.36. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,274,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

