Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. 3,228,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 151.27% and a negative net margin of 557.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

