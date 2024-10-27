Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $149.02 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

