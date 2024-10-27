Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 459,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

