Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $153.88 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

