Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $125,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $189.27. 1,386,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.