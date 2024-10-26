Allworth Financial LP Purchases 80,171 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $68,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

