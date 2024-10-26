Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

