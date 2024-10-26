Olin Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

