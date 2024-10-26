ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $1,040.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $883.09 and its 200-day moving average is $796.21. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $548.44 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

